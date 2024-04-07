Left Menu

Six people injured in clash between political group and security in Nepal: Police

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-04-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 00:28 IST
At least six people, including two policemen, were injured when cadres of Rajendra Mahato-led National Liberation Movement clashed with the police in the national capital's Bhadrakali in front of Singhdurbar Secretariat on Saturday, police said.

Two policemen and four cadres of NLM were injured when the police baton charged the agitators who tried to stage a demonstration in the restricted area of Kathmandu.

During the anti-government demonstration, 12 cadres of NLM were also arrested from the incident site. The police had to use force as the demonstrators tried to enter the restricted area, Nepal Police spokesperson Nabaraj Adhikari said.

