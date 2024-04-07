Left Menu

Israel says four soldiers killed as Gaza war hits half-year mark

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-04-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 09:41 IST
The Israeli military published the names on Sunday of four soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip, bringing to 604 its losses in ground fighting there as the war against Hamas reached the half-year mark.

The four commandos died on Saturday in southern Gaza, the military said in a statement that followed weeks of relatively low Israeli casualties. Hamas had claimed an ambush against Israeli forces in the southern town of Khan Younis on Saturday. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by William Mallard)

