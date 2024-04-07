Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defence chief says
Israel's defence minister said on Sunday that preparations have been completed to handle any scenario that may develop with its foe Iran. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant's office made the statement after he held an "operational situation assessment" with senior military officers.
"Upon completing the assessment, Minister Gallant emphasized that the defense establishment has completed preparations for responses in the event of any scenario that may develop vis-à-vis Iran," his office said.
