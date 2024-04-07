Two undertrials escape from Odisha jail

Two prisoners, who were facing trial under the POCSO Act, escaped from Kalahandi district jail in Odisha on Sunday, an official said. The two were in the jail garden this morning and they somehow managed to break the security in the prison which has high walls and watchtowers, he said. The two men, who were facing trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, managed to scale the wall of the jail in Bhawanipatna, the official said. The jail authorities filed an FIR at Bhawanipatna Town Police Station and did not disclose further details of the incident. Bhawanipatna Town inspector-in-charge Jasobanta Hial said an investigation has been initiated to nab the undertrials and ascertain how they broke the security cover inside the jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)