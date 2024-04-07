Left Menu

Two undertrials escape from Odisha jail

Two prisoners, who were facing trial under the POCSO Act, escaped from Kalahandi district jail in Odisha on Sunday, an official said. The two men, who were facing trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, managed to scale the wall of the jail in Bhawanipatna, the official said.

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 07-04-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 17:37 IST
Two undertrials escape from Odisha jail
  • Country:
  • India

Two prisoners, who were facing trial under the POCSO Act, escaped from Kalahandi district jail in Odisha on Sunday, an official said. The two were in the jail garden this morning and they somehow managed to break the security in the prison which has high walls and watchtowers, he said. The two men, who were facing trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, managed to scale the wall of the jail in Bhawanipatna, the official said. The jail authorities filed an FIR at Bhawanipatna Town Police Station and did not disclose further details of the incident. Bhawanipatna Town inspector-in-charge Jasobanta Hial said an investigation has been initiated to nab the undertrials and ascertain how they broke the security cover inside the jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024