Preparations completed for Chaitra Navratri: Mirzapur DM

Gearing up for the arrival of lakhs of devotees during Chaitra Navratri, the Mirzapur district administration has made arrangements for devotees to have 'darshan' and worship at the Maa Vindhyavasini temple, a senior official said on Sunday.

Mirzapur District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan told PTI, ''All preparations have been completed for Chaitra Navratri. Special attention has been paid to drinking water, sanitation and medical facilities for the visitors. A fair is also organised here during Navratri. The entire fair area has been divided into 10 zones and 21 sectors. Sector and zonal magistrates will be deployed at all the sectors and zones. The city magistrate will camp there.'' She said about 25 lakh visitors had come during the last Navratri, and this time, the number may increase.

''Noone will be allowed to touch the feet of the Goddess during Navratri,'' the DM said. Regarding the frequent complaints of misbehaviour with the visitors, she said, ''Whoever misbehaves will be sent to jail and the sector and zonal magistrate will keep an eye on it.'' The DM added that people will get clean drinking water at various places and there will be sheds at various places for people's convenience.

Regarding the facilities at the Ganga ghat, she said that appropriate places have been allotted for women to change their clothes after taking a dip in the Ganga. The executive officer of the municipality has been instructed to keep all the ghats clean, she said, and added that no videography will be allowed on the ghats.

