Left Menu

Man booked under PSA for criminal activities in J-K’s Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 18:25 IST
Man booked under PSA for criminal activities in J-K’s Reasi
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged criminal was booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, police said.

Jaswinder Singh alias "Sundri", a resident of Katra's Sarna area, was arrested on the orders of district magistrate, Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan and lodged in district jail Udhampur under the PSA, a police spokesperson said.

"Singh is a notorious criminal who is named in over half-a-dozen cases, including those related to attempted murder, at Katra police station between 2011 and 2023. He was also found motivating youth to join him," the spokesperson said.

The official said his dossier for PSA was prepared on the directions of Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma and sent for necessary detention order to district Magistrate.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said a drug peddler was arrested along with three grams of heroin and an electronic weighing machine during a surprise checking of vehicles at Sulla near Katra town in the district.

Pardeep Singh was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024