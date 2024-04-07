J-K Police attaches properties of 3 proclaimed offenders worth crores
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to three proclaimed offenders based in Pakistan, officials said.
''The police in Baramulla, after obtaining an attachment order passed by Sub Judge Uri attached properties (30 Kanals and 15 Marlas land worth crores belonging to proclaimed offenders who have exfiltrated to PoJK/Pakistan,'' a police spokesperson said.
He said the land belonged to Mohd Lateef (18 Kanals & 6 Marlas), Sadar Din (9 Marlas) and Aziz Din (12 Kanals).
The property was identified belonging to proclaimed offenders during the course of investigation conducted by Police, the spokesperson said.
