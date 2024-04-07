Fire destroys 11 shops in Latur, no one hurt

Eleven shops were gutted in a fire on Sunday in Ahmedpur in Latur, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The blaze broke out at Sarafa Line in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk at 4pm, he said.

''Traders have said they suffered losses of Rs 2.5 crore. The fire was brought under control two hours later. Two firemen sustained minor injuries on their hands during the dousing operation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)