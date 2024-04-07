Left Menu

Fire destroys 11 shops in Latur, no one hurt

Eleven shops were gutted in a fire on Sunday in Ahmedpur in Latur, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.The blaze broke out at Sarafa Line in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk at 4pm, he said.Traders have said they suffered losses of Rs 2.5 crore. The fire was brought under control two hours later. Two firemen sustained minor injuries on their hands during the dousing operation, he said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 07-04-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 20:19 IST
Fire destroys 11 shops in Latur, no one hurt
Eleven shops were gutted in a fire on Sunday in Ahmedpur in Latur, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The blaze broke out at Sarafa Line in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk at 4pm, he said.

''Traders have said they suffered losses of Rs 2.5 crore. The fire was brought under control two hours later. Two firemen sustained minor injuries on their hands during the dousing operation,'' he said.

