Left Menu

Sangli mephedrone bust: Angadiya who gave Rs 3.46 cr to main accused held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 20:46 IST
Sangli mephedrone bust: Angadiya who gave Rs 3.46 cr to main accused held
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested an 'angadiya' (traditional courier) in connection with the mephedrone factory bust in Sangli recently, a police official said on Sunday.

Angadiya Jesabhai Motabhai Mali was held after a probe found the Rs 3.46 crore recovered from a house in Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district was given to the main accused by him, the official said.

The police had seized 122.5 kilograms mephedrone worth Rs 252 crore after the factory in Irali village in Sangli, which was surrounded by vineyards, was raided.

So far, 11 persons have been arrested, including main accused Pravin Shinde, who hails from Tasgaon in Sangli and resides in Mira Road near Mumbai.

''Our probe has found Shinde visited Uttar Pradesh to seek training in mephedrone production before setting up a lab in Irali village along with his aides on a 12-acre plot,'' the official said.

We have arrested 11 persons and recovered 126.41 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 252.55 crore, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Datta Nalawade.

''The syndicate was operating for the past seven months and had established its own distribution network. We seized raw materials and equipment to produce mephedrone from the Sangli factory,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024