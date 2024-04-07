Left Menu

US military destroys missile in Houthi-controlled Yemen, CENTCOM says

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-04-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

U.S. forces destroyed a mobile surface-to air missile system in a Houthi-controlled territory of Yemen on April 6, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.

U.S. forces also shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle over the Red Sea, its statement said, adding that a coalition vessel also detected, engaged and destroyed one inbound anti-ship missile. No injuries or damage were reported.

