Bihar Police enhance vigil after communal tension in neighbouring Nepal

Police on Sunday enhanced vigil and conducted a flag march in Bihar's Araria district bordering Nepal as a precautionary measure in view of communal tension reported in the neighbouring country.

The administration is keeping ''a close watch'' in areas along the India-Nepal border, the district police said on X.

''Sub-divisional police officers and in charge of police stations concerned conducted a flag march in areas close to the international border along with paramilitary forces. The situation is peaceful,'' the police said.

''The flag march was conducted during the day in areas which are close to the international border as a precautionary measure. The situation is completely peaceful.

''Officials of the police stations concerned also held meetings with locals just as a precautionary measure. Security in the district has already been tightened keeping the Lok Sabha polls in mind,'' Araria Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Ranjan told PTI.

Besides, keeping Eid-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami and Chhath Puja festivals in mind, a meeting was also held by the deputy superintendent of police, and police station heads with peace committees, public representatives and locals in the district, the SP said. The district police also issued an advisory to the general public not to share or forward unverified posts/news on social media platforms as it may mislead people, he added.

