Vehicle pile-up after buffalo wanders onto road injures six in Nagpur

Six persons were injured on Sunday in Nagpur after several vehicles were involved in a pile-up when a buffalo came onto the street, a police official said.The incident took place in Mankapur square late in the night, he said.A buffalo came onto the street resulting in a Maruti Baleno car swerving and then triggering a chain reaction.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-04-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 23:56 IST
Six persons were injured on Sunday in Nagpur after several vehicles were involved in a pile-up when a buffalo came onto the street, a police official said.
The incident took place in Mankapur square late in the night, he said.
''A buffalo came onto the street resulting in a Maruti Baleno car swerving and then triggering a chain reaction. It led to a multiple vehicle pile-up resulting in six persons getting injured. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madne is at the site,'' he added.
