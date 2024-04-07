Vehicle pile-up after buffalo wanders onto road injures six in Nagpur

Six persons were injured on Sunday in Nagpur after several vehicles were involved in a pile-up when a buffalo came onto the street, a police official said.

The incident took place in Mankapur square late in the night, he said.

''A buffalo came onto the street resulting in a Maruti Baleno car swerving and then triggering a chain reaction. It led to a multiple vehicle pile-up resulting in six persons getting injured. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madne is at the site,'' he added.

