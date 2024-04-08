Left Menu

US lawmakers reach deal on data privacy legislation, aides say

Updated: 08-04-2024 01:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 01:52 IST
Two key lawmakers have reached a deal on bipartisan data privacy legislation that would restrict consumer data that technology companies can collect and give Americans the power to prevent selling of personal information or compel its deletion, aides said on Sunday.

The agreement between Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell, who chairs the Commerce Committee, and Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Republican chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, would give individuals control over use of their personal information and require disclosure if data has been transferred to foreign adversaries.

