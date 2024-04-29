FCC fines US wireless carriers nearly $200 million over illegal location data sharing
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Communications Commission fined the largest U.S. wireless carriers nearly $200 million for illegally sharing access to customers' location information.
The FCC is finalizing fines first proposed in February 2020, including $80 million for T-Mobile and $12 million for Sprint, which it has acquired as well $57 million for AT&T and nearly $47 million for Verizon Communications. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said the largest wireless sold "real-time location information to data aggregators, allowing this highly sensitive data to wind up in the hands of bail-bond companies, bounty hunters, and other shady actors."
