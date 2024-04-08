Yellen and China's finance minister discuss macroeconomic outlook
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese finance minister Lan Foan discussed the macroeconomic outlook and financial developments in the United States and China during a meeting, the Treasury said in a readout.
"They also discussed the important role that Treasury and the Ministry of Finance can play in maintaining a durable communication channel between the U.S. and China."
