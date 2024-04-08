Left Menu

Yellen and China's finance minister discuss macroeconomic outlook

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 06:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 06:35 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese finance minister Lan Foan discussed the macroeconomic outlook and financial developments in the United States and China during a meeting, the Treasury said in a readout.

"They also discussed the important role that Treasury and the Ministry of Finance can play in maintaining a durable communication channel between the U.S. and China."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

