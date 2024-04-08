PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK will not offer 'carte blanche' approval to Israel, says minister - US banks warn Paris cost of dismissing traders will harm financial hub ambitions

- Export potential of new equipment key for MoD procurement shake-up, says minister Overview

- Britain will not offer "carte blanche" approval to Israel, which has made "big mistakes" in Gaza, but the nation is prosecuting a legitimate war and being held to higher standards than Hamas, Britain's deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden said. - Wall Street banks have warned that their next wave of hiring in France may be stunted without restrictions on dismissal costs for highly paid traders, a flagship measure that has been left out of a reform package intended to bolster Paris as a financial centre.

- The export potential of new equipment will become crucial in assessing whether to buy kit for Britain's armed forces in a move aimed at fixing the country's record in defence procurement, according to Britain's defence procurement minister James Cartlidge. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

