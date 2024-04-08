Left Menu

TMC delegation meets full bench of EC, demands chiefs of CBI, I-T, NIA and ED be changed

The TMC has been alleging that the central probe agencies have been targeting opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led Centre. The way NIA, ED and CBI are working and targeting TMC leaders is shameful.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 17:17 IST
Leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sat on a 24-hour dharna outside the Election Commission's office here, demanding that the chiefs of CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department be changed.

A delegation of the TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, met a full bench of the Election Commission (EC) over their demands. The TMC has been alleging that the central probe agencies have been targeting opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led Centre. ''The BJP is misusing central agencies against us. The way NIA, ED and CBI are working and targeting TMC leaders is shameful. We would request the EC to ensure a level playing field for all political parties,'' Sen told reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi.

The TMC alleged on Sunday an ''unholy alliance'' between the NIA and the BJP ahead of elections, prompting the central investigating agency to deny any mala fide intention and label the entire controversy as ''unfortunate''.

A team of the NIA was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when it went to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, sparking a political slugfest with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the investigators of assaulting the villagers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

