Gurugram: Former bank worker arrested in cyber fraud investigation, alongside another suspect

The Gurugram Police has arrested two men, including a private bank employee, for duping people on the pretext of work-from-home job opportunities, officials said on Monday. So far Rs 30,000 has been recovered from the duo and further questioning is on, they said.

The accused have been identified as Zaildar Barar (31), a former employee of AU Small Finance Bank, and Nitesh (38), who worked with an insurance company, they said. The duo used to lure people to earn money through a gaming app, where they were required to attach their bank accounts, the police said. A man, who registered an FIR at the cyber police station in Manesar on January 25, had alleged that he was duped of around Rs 1.3 crore by the fraudsters, they said.

The complainant had said that he saw an advertisement about Renault Car Hire on Snapchat and filled in his details. He was later contacted on Telegram by some people, who told him about earning money from home and later duped him, the police said.

While investigating the matter, the cyber police on Sunday arrested Barar and Nitesh, both residents of Jaipur, they added.

''During interrogation, Barar revealed that they defrauded Rs 26 lakh from the victim which was transferred to a bank account named Akhil Trading, owned by one of their associates, Akhil,'' ACP Cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

Akhil later shared the complainant's bank account details with cyber fraudsters in return of Rs 1 lakh and 2 per cent commission, the ACP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)