SIU probes to be launched at Tokologo and Sol Plaatje municipalities

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in the Tokologo Local Municipality in the Free State province and the Sol Plaatje Local Municipality in the Northern Cape.

According to the SIU, the proclamation authorises the corruption busting unit to, in the main, probe street lights and electrification projects at both the municipalities.

“The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure incurred by the department or the State. The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by department officials or employees, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public. Furthermore, the investigation will also establish whether there was any unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money.

“The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 1 April 2015 and 05 April 2024, the date of the publication of the Proclamation or before 1 April 2015 and after the date of the Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, and incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” the SIU said.

The unit said it will refer any potential criminality uncovered during the investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority.

“In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.

“In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the NPA for further action,” the SIU said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)