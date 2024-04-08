KZN Premier hands over 85 vehicles to boost crime-fighting initiative

A crime-fighting initiative aimed at curbing the rise of criminal activities and promoting public safety across KwaZulu-Natal has been launched.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube handed over essential tools of trade to the value of R30 million to various voluntary community crime fighting structures in the province on Friday.

Among the equipment handed over were 85 vehicles.

Dube-Ncube said the vehicles will play a pivotal role in accelerating the fight against crime by enhancing the mobility, response times, and operational capabilities of the dedicated individuals working tirelessly to keep the communities safe.

“By equipping these voluntary community crime-fighting structures with the necessary resources, the government is empowering local initiatives and fostering a collaborative approach to addressing crime.

“This proactive strategy reflects a commitment to grassroots solutions and community-led interventions, which are vital components of any comprehensive crime prevention strategy,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier said this when she announced the initiatives during an event at Hoy Park in Durban on Friday, accompanied by Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka.

She said the initiative marked a significant milestone in government's commitment to enhancing public safety and security in the region.

The other crime-fighting initiatives aimed at curbing criminal activities and promoting public safety across the province include:

• Strengthening the capacity of Community Policing Forums to engage with communities, gather intelligence and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to prevent and combat crime at the grassroots level;

• Supporting and expanding the network of neighbourhood watch programs to enhance surveillance, deterrence and early detection of criminal activities within residential areas;

• Investing in programs that provide skills development, education, and employment opportunities for young people to steer them away from crime and delinquency;

• Facilitating partnerships between government agencies, non-profit organisations, businesses, and community groups to implement holistic crime prevention strategies tailored to the unique needs of different communities; and

• Harnessing the power of technology and innovation to improve crime detection, response, and data-driven decision-making processes within law enforcement agencies and community organisations.

Dube-Ncube reiterated the importance of the collective efforts of government, including law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and concerned citizens in the fight against crime.

“By working together and investing in proactive measures, KwaZulu-Natal is taking decisive steps towards creating safer and more secure communities for all residents. This commitment to empowering community-driven crime-fighting initiatives is not merely a one-time event but a sustained effort to build resilience, foster collaboration, and ultimately, make KZN a safer place for everyone,” the Premier said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)