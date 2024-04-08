Left Menu

Twelve Naxalites held in Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh

Twelve Naxalites held in Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Sukma/Bijapur | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:17 IST
Twelve Naxalites held in Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve Naxalites were arrested from Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh on Monday, police officials said.

Nine Naxalites, with a cumulative bounty of Rs 11 lakh on their heads, were nabbed in Sukma, Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said.

''Madvi Ayata alias Sukhram, woman ultra Kalmu Deve, Sodhi Ayata, Madkam Bhima and five others, including one more woman, were held from the forest of Palodi village in Kistaram by a team of the District Reserve Guard, 212nd and 217 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA's 208th battalion,'' he said.

Sukhram, who carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head, is part of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) central regional command, while Deve, with a reward of 2 lakh on her head, is divisional committee member of the outfit's south Bastar division, he informed.

''Sodhi Ayata, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, is Palchama Revolutionary People's Council (RPC) militia commander. Madkam Bhima is Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh president. The other five are low rung functionaries,'' he added.

Three Naxalites, including a woman, were held in Bijapur along with a tiffin bomb, a detonator, battery, detonating cord and other items, another official said.

''Sukku Kunjam, Pakli Oyam and Deepika Awalam alias Reena were apprehended from the forest of Korcholi by the District Reserve Guard, local police, and 85th battalion of CRPF,'' Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024