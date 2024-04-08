Left Menu

Man from Dehradun shot at by terrorists in J&K's Shopian: Officials

Man from Dehradun shot at by terrorists in J&K's Shopian: Officials

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:21 IST
Man from Dehradun shot at by terrorists in J&K's Shopian: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists shot at and injured a non-local person in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, officials said.

At about 9 pm, terrorists fired upon and injured Dilranjeet Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, in the Herpora area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

Singh was rushed to the Shopian district hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Srinagar, the officials said.

They added that the injured man's condition is stated to be stable.

Police have cordoned off the area where Singh was shot at and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024