Man from Dehradun shot at by terrorists in J&K's Shopian: Officials
Terrorists shot at and injured a non-local person in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, officials said.
At about 9 pm, terrorists fired upon and injured Dilranjeet Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, in the Herpora area of the south Kashmir district, they said.
Singh was rushed to the Shopian district hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Srinagar, the officials said.
They added that the injured man's condition is stated to be stable.
Police have cordoned off the area where Singh was shot at and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials said.
