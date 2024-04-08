Israel's Netanyahu says 'There is a date' for Rafah invasion
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a date has been set for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for displaced Palestinians, without disclosing that date as a new round of ceasefire talks take place in Cairo.
"Today I received a detailed report on the talks in Cairo, we are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas," Netanyahu said.
"This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen - there is a date."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rafah
- Cairo
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Palestinians
- Netanyahu
- Israel
- Israeli
- Hamas
- Gaza
ALSO READ
Israel conducts air raid on Baalbek, Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon, sources say
Israeli airstrike in northeastern Lebanon wounds 3, local official says
32,226 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says
Palestinians describe heavy destruction, forced marches in ongoing Israeli raid around Gaza hospital
Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals, demands their evacuation, Palestinians say