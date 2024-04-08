Left Menu

Hamas official says movement rejects latest Israeli Gaza ceasefire proposal

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:16 IST
Hamas official says movement rejects latest Israeli Gaza ceasefire proposal
  • Israel

Palestinian armed group Hamas has rejected the latest Israeli ceasefire proposal suggested at talks in Cairo, senior official Ali Baraka told Reuters on Monday.

A Hamas official had earlier told Reuters that no progress had been made in the negotiations.

