Hamas official says movement rejects latest Israeli Gaza ceasefire proposal
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:16 IST
Palestinian armed group Hamas has rejected the latest Israeli ceasefire proposal suggested at talks in Cairo, senior official Ali Baraka told Reuters on Monday.
A Hamas official had earlier told Reuters that no progress had been made in the negotiations.
