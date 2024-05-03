"If someone gets too much power, they tend to become arrogant": Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that if someone gets too much power, they tend to become arrogant. Priyanka held a roadshow in support of a Congress candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat, Ramnath Sikarwar.

Addressing the rally, Priyanka said, "They want to make you dependent on them for this monthly ration of 5kg. They don't want you to be independent. Had they wanted to do good for you, would they have implemented the Agnipath scheme? Would they have let these 30 lakh posts lie vacant in 10 years? They have been busy touring the world. Sometimes he (PM) is seen in America, Russia and sometimes he swings with the President of China, but never understands your problems." "If someone gets too much of power, they tend to become arrogant. Today all the officers are afraid of Modi ji and when they are afraid then how will they tell the truth about the country," she added.

She said that in contrast to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi went on Yatra and interacted with people to know their problems. "There is a Rahul Gandhi who walked 4000 km. He travelled from Kanyakumari to Kashmir so that he could know about your problems. Based on that visit we prepared the 'Nyay Patra'. We did this because in the last 10 years, maximum injustice has been done to the poor, farmers and labourers of this country. In the states where Congress is in power, see that the guarantees given by us have been fulfilled," Priyanka said.

She also asserted that if voted to power, Congress would fill all vacant posts and the Agniveer scheme would be cancelled. "Are the people of this country choose to be martyred so that they come home after four years and become unemployed? Now the time has come to recognize the true leader. Now is the time to bring change," she added.

UP contributes 80 seats to the 543-member Parliament. The voting on 16 seats has been completed in the first two phases. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, supplemented by two seats clinched by its ally, Apna Dal (S).

Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five. Conversely, the Congress party secured only one seat. (ANI)

