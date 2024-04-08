Left Menu

Allahabad High Court accepts appeal of ex-MP Dhananjay Singh in criminal case

Allahabad High Court admitted an appeal by former MP Dhananjaya Singh over a seven-year jail sentence for abduction and extortion. The court summoned the case record and directed the UP government to respond to their bail pleas by April 22. The case will be heard next on April 24. Singh and his associate were convicted for abducting and extorting a Namami Gange project manager. Their appeal challenges the order of the special judge.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:47 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Monday admitted a criminal appeal filed by former MP Dhananjaya Singh and summoned the case record from the MP-MLA court in Jaunpur, which sentenced the politician to seven years in jail in connection with a case of abduction and extortion of a manager of the Namami Gange project.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file its objection to the bail pleas of Dhananjaya Singh and his associate Santosh Vikram Singh by April 22.

The matter will be next heard on April 24.

On March 6, the MP-MLA court of Jaunpur sentenced Dhananjay Singh and Santosh Vikram Singh to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2020 case of abduction and extortion of state Jal Nigam official Abhinav Singhal, who was posted as the Namami Gange project manager.

The appeal in the high court was filed by the appellants against the March 6 order of the special judge of the MP-MLA court.

