Russia and China to cooperate in fight against terrorism, Russian agencies cite Lavrov as saying
Russia and China will continue their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including through multilateral mechanisms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Beijing after his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
"I thank the Chinese side for their condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in the Moscow region on March 22 of this year, for supporting Russia's fight against terrorism," Russian news agencies cited Lavrov as saying.
"Our cooperation on counter-terrorism will continue, including within the framework of multilateral institutions."
