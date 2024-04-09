Left Menu

Indian Student's body discovered in US

Last month, the Consulate said that it was working with local law enforcement authorities to locate the Indian student.Arfaths father Mohammed Saleem had said that Arfath last spoke to him on March 7, and since then he has not been in touch with his family.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-04-2024 09:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 09:13 IST
Indian Student's body discovered in US

A 25-year-old Indian student who had been missing since last month was found dead in the US city of Cleveland, the second death within a week as the community grapples with a string of such tragedies. Mohammad Abdul Arfath, hailing from Nacharam, Hyderabad, arrived in the US last year in May to pursue a Masters in IT from Cleveland University. "Anguished to learn that Mr Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

Offering "deepest condolences" to Arfath's family, the Consulate said it is in touch with local agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into his death. "We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family to transport his mortal remains to India," the Consulate added. Last month, the Consulate said that it was working with local law enforcement authorities to locate the Indian student.

Arfath's father Mohammed Saleem had said that Arfath last spoke to him on March 7, and since then he has not been in touch with his family. His mobile phone is switched off as well.

"We are working with local law enforcement agencies to find him at the earliest," the Consulate had said. Arfath's roommates in the US had informed his father that they lodged a missing persons complaint with Cleveland Police. However, on March 19, Arfath's family received a call from an unidentified person, who claimed that Arfath had been kidnapped allegedly by a gang selling drugs and demanded USD 1,200 to ''release'' him.

The caller also threatened to sell Arfath's kidneys if the ransom wasn't paid, his father said. ''I got a call from an unknown number, and the caller informed me that my son had been kidnapped and demanded money. The caller did not mention the mode of payment but just asked to pay the amount. When I asked the caller to allow us to talk to my son, he refused,'' Saleem told PTI in Hyderabad. Arfath's parents have requested the Central government to take necessary measures to locate and bring back their son safely. Saleem has also written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The incident is the latest in a string of troubling cases pertaining to the safety and security of Indian students in the US.

Last week, an Indian student in Ohio, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, died and police are investigating the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024