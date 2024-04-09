Court finds former French mayor's climate case inadmissible
The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled as inadmissible a case brought by a former French mayor, who had sought to force the government to do more to fight climate change.
The ruling cannot be appealed. The claim may be referred back to a national court.
