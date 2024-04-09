Court finds Portuguese youth climate case inadmissible
The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled as inadmissible a case brought by six Portuguese youths attempting to force 32 European governments to take more ambitious action to fight climate change.
The ruling cannot be appealed. The claim may be referred back to a national court.
