U.N. migration agency: 38 bodies recovered after shipwreck off Djibouti

The United Nations migration agency said on Tuesday that 38 bodies had been recovered, including children, after a shipwreck off the Djibouti coast.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) added in a post on X that at least six others were missing and presumed dead, and that 22 survivors were being assisted by the IOM and local authorities.

