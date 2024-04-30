Police Assaulted Near Nawada Metro Station in Delhi's Dwarka

A traffic police personnel received injuries after three scooter borne men assaulted him near the Nawada Metro Station in Delhi's Dwarka, officials on Tuesday said.

The police said that they were checking vehicles near the metro station when they saw three people on one scooter.

''A traffic personnel asked them to stop, but they assaulted him. When they were trying to run away, other traffic staff caught two of them. Further investigation has been started into the matter. An FIR has been registered at the Uttam Nagar police station,'' said a police personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)