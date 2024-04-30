Left Menu

Police Assaulted Near Nawada Metro Station in Delhi's Dwarka

When they were trying to run away, other traffic staff caught two of them. Further investigation has been started into the matter. An FIR has been registered at the Uttam Nagar police station, said a police personnel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 00:48 IST
Police Assaulted Near Nawada Metro Station in Delhi's Dwarka
  • Country:
  • India

A traffic police personnel received injuries after three scooter borne men assaulted him near the Nawada Metro Station in Delhi's Dwarka, officials on Tuesday said.

The police said that they were checking vehicles near the metro station when they saw three people on one scooter.

''A traffic personnel asked them to stop, but they assaulted him. When they were trying to run away, other traffic staff caught two of them. Further investigation has been started into the matter. An FIR has been registered at the Uttam Nagar police station,'' said a police personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
2
Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

 Global
3
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India
4
Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Corruption Allegations

Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Co...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024