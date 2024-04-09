Tragic Bus-Truck Collision in UP's Pratapgarh: Three Dead, 10 Injured

Three devotees, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and 10 people were injured when their bus overturned after colliding with a truck near a canal on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway here, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said the bus was on its way to Vindhyachal for Vindhyavasini Devi darshan from Unnao when the driver lost control and it collided with a truck Monday late night near the Phulmati Bisahiya canal in the Hathigawan area. The police with the help of locals rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Sandhya (12), Krishna Kumar (50) and Basu (35) dead on arrival, the ASP said. The ten other injured devotees are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

