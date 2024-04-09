Left Menu

Tragic Bus-Truck Collision in UP's Pratapgarh: Three Dead, 10 Injured

The police with the help of locals rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Sandhya 12, Krishna Kumar 50 and Basu 35 dead on arrival, the ASP said. The ten other injured devotees are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 09-04-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:15 IST
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision in UP's Pratapgarh: Three Dead, 10 Injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three devotees, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and 10 people were injured when their bus overturned after colliding with a truck near a canal on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway here, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said the bus was on its way to Vindhyachal for Vindhyavasini Devi darshan from Unnao when the driver lost control and it collided with a truck Monday late night near the Phulmati Bisahiya canal in the Hathigawan area. The police with the help of locals rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Sandhya (12), Krishna Kumar (50) and Basu (35) dead on arrival, the ASP said. The ten other injured devotees are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024