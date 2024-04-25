Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover attend Arti Singh's wedding

Actor and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Arti Singh's wedding function with businessman Dipak Chauhan turned out to be a star-studded affair as renowned names from Bollywood marked their presence. A while ago, actress Bipasha Basu and her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover arrived at the wedding venue. They were accompanied by Bipasha's mother.

In the visuals captured by ANI, Karan and Bipasha could be seen greeting paps as they were seated in the car. They were decked up in ethnic attire. Comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is Arti's real brother, briefly interacted with the paps before entering the venue. He was seen twinning with his wife Kashmera Shah in white.

Arti and Dipak's sangeet, haldi and mehendi functions also had a starry touch. The sangeet night was attended by Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Kishwer Merchant, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shehzada Dhami, Karan Singh Grover, and others. Arti danced to popular Bollywood wedding songs. Krushna also gave a special performance. Reportedly, it's an arranged marriage and the duo met through matchmakers. Arti, niece of actor Govinda, has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13. (ANI)

