Fire breaks out at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi town; no injuries reported
A textile dyeing unit in Thane district, Maharashtra was destroyed by fire in Bhiwandi town. No injuries were reported in the incident which occurred around 1 pm. The cause of the blaze is unknown. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene to extinguish the flames. No further details were provided.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-04-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A textile dyeing unit was completely gutted in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday afternoon, though no one was injured in the incident, civic officials said.
The blaze broke out in the unit at Bhiwandi town at around 1 pm, Fire Officer of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) Khalil Darekar said.
No one was injured in the fire, whose cause was not immediately known, he said.
On getting information, fire fighting vehicles along with personnel were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said Darekar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three held in Thane for assaulting man with sword
CM Shinde celebrates Holi in Thane, refuses to answer queries on politics
Cloth merchant duped of Rs 1 crore by two traders in Bhiwandi
5-year-old girl kidnapped from Mumbai rescued within 12 hours in Thane; 4 women arrested
Maharashtra: Man arrested for killing 9-year-old old for ransom in Thane