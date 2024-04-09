Left Menu

Fire breaks out at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi town; no injuries reported

A textile dyeing unit in Thane district, Maharashtra was destroyed by fire in Bhiwandi town. No injuries were reported in the incident which occurred around 1 pm. The cause of the blaze is unknown. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene to extinguish the flames. No further details were provided.

09-04-2024
  • Country:
  • India

A textile dyeing unit was completely gutted in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday afternoon, though no one was injured in the incident, civic officials said.

The blaze broke out in the unit at Bhiwandi town at around 1 pm, Fire Officer of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) Khalil Darekar said.

No one was injured in the fire, whose cause was not immediately known, he said.

On getting information, fire fighting vehicles along with personnel were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said Darekar.

