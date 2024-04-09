Fire breaks out at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi town; no injuries reported

A textile dyeing unit was completely gutted in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday afternoon, though no one was injured in the incident, civic officials said.

The blaze broke out in the unit at Bhiwandi town at around 1 pm, Fire Officer of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) Khalil Darekar said.

No one was injured in the fire, whose cause was not immediately known, he said.

On getting information, fire fighting vehicles along with personnel were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said Darekar.

