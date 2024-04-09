Left Menu

Fire breaks out at industrial estate building in Mumbai; no casualty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:50 IST
A fire broke out in a three-storey building located at an industrial estate in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze in the building at the Municipal Industrial Estate at Gandhi Nagar in the Worli area, they said.

A civic official said the fire brigade received information about the blaze at 10.45 am and flames were doused after more than an hour.

The Mumbai police, 108 ambulance service, local ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and other agencies concerned were mobilised for fire fighting.

The blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, was confined to electric wirings, power installation, articles and other things kept in an office on the third floor of the building, he said.

Initially, the fire brigade had informed that the building was a two-storey structure and the blaze-hit office was located on the second floor, the official said.

