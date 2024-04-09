Left Menu

Vice Chief of Army Staff Makes Official Visit to Chennai Military Station

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Chennai Military Station here on Tuesday.

During his visit to the city, Dakshin Bharat Army General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General K S Bran briefed him about the initiatives and challenges faced by the Station, an official release said.

Dwivedi, during his brief interaction with Brar, appreciated the efforts and stressed digitization and innovative startup initiatives to be embraced to bring about a quantum leap in the Army in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

