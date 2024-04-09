Vice Chief of Army Staff Makes Official Visit to Chennai Military Station
Vice Chief of Army Staff visits Chennai Military Station
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Chennai Military Station here on Tuesday.
During his visit to the city, Dakshin Bharat Army General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General K S Bran briefed him about the initiatives and challenges faced by the Station, an official release said.
Dwivedi, during his brief interaction with Brar, appreciated the efforts and stressed digitization and innovative startup initiatives to be embraced to bring about a quantum leap in the Army in the future.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brar
- Officer Commanding
- Army
- Dwivedi
- Dakshin Bharat Army
- Upendra Dwivedi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"I tried to bowl as many dot balls as possible": Harpreet Brar following IPL 2024 clash against RCB
Indian Army provides logistic support to Indian Air Force for upcoming Exercise Gagan Shakti
Indian Army recovers arms, ammunition in Manipur
IAF's 'Gagan Shakti' exercise from April 1-10, Army providing logistical support: Sources
Rajasthan: Former Army officer held for causing disturbance to public peace