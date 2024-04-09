Water level near Russia's Orenburg has risen sharply, mayor says

The water level in the Ural River near the Russian city of Orenburg has risen significantly, and flood waters could reach the city shortly, Mayor Sergei Salmin said on Tuesday.

According to Salmin, the flood situation in Orenburg is "very serious."

