Colombia ELN rebels say peace talks stalled, request meeting, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:47 IST
Colombian leftist rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN) has requested an extraordinary meeting with the government, saying the two sides' peace talks are "frozen" and in a "critical state," sources from the government and the rebel group said. "We do not see sufficient conditions to carry on with the usual cycle of conversations between our delegation and representatives of the national government," the ELN said in a letter sent on Monday to Vera Grabe, head of the government's delegation.

