Delhi excise scam case: Court extends BRS leader K Kavitha's judicial custody, CBI questions her in jail

BRS leader K Kavitha's judicial custody was extended on Tuesday by two weeks in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case after the ED alleged that she made attempts to influence the witnesses and tampered with evidence.

Special judge for ED and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja extended Kavitha's custody till April 23 after she was produced before the court on the expiry of her judicial remand granted earlier.

The judge took note of ED' submission that Kavitha made attempts to influence the witnesses and tampered with the evidence.

''Hence, her judicial custody should be extended,'' the ED told the court.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for Kavitha, opposed the ED's plea seeking an extension of her custody, saying that there was nothing new in probe agency's application since she was arrested.

''There is no new ground. The application does not mention anything,'' the counsel told the court.

The judge had on Monday denied interim bail to Kavitha, saying prima facie she not only destroyed evidence but was also instrumental in influencing witnesses and there is ''every likelihood'' of her continuing to do so in case the relief is granted.

Meanwhile, sources said on Tuesday that the CBI has questioned Kavitha in Tihar jail where she is lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

The agency was permitted by the special court to question her on the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal after which Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party in kickbacks to swing excise policy in favour of a liquor lobby.

The agency officials had gone to Tihar Jail on Saturday where she was questioned on these aspects of the case, the sources said.

The court's permission was mandatory to question her in Tihar jail because she was in judicial custody.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha, an MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is a key member of the ''South Group'', which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

