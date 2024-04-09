At least five killed in militant attack on Iranian police
It has claimed responsibility for several attacks in recent years on Iranian security forces in Sistan-Baluchestan. The area, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has long been the site of frequent clashes between Iranian security forces and Sunni militants as well as drug traffickers.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Sunni militants attacked two police cars in southeast Iran on Tuesday, killing at least five police officers and wounding one, Iranian state TV reported. The Jaish al-Adl group claimed the attack, which took place in Sistan-Baluchestan province a few days after it assaulted two Revolutionary Guards' headquarters in the same region and killed 11 security personnel.
Semi-official Tasnim news agency said the police officers were on their way back from transporting a suspect in the killing of a police officer who was shot last month during a drug busting mission. Jaish al-Adl says it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for ethnic minority Baluchis in Shi'ite-dominated Iran. It has claimed responsibility for several attacks in recent years on Iranian security forces in Sistan-Baluchestan.
The area, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has long been the site of frequent clashes between Iranian security forces and Sunni militants as well as drug traffickers. Iran is a key transit route for narcotics smuggled from Afghanistan to the West and elsewhere.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi dials Belgian counterpart; discusses West Asia, Russia Ukraine peace
5 Chinese among 6 killed in suicide attack in northwest Pakistan
Rijiju files nomination from Arunachal West LS seat
6 Chinese killed in suicide attack in northwest Pakistan
NCPA Brings 'NCPA@thePark' to Bengaluru for the First Time, in Association with Westside and BLR Hubba