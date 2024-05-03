Left Menu

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL Scoreboard

Mumbai Indians limped to a modest 145 all out in 18.5 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav's 56 being the lone bright spot. Mitchell Starc led the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling attack with four wickets, while Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy took two each.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan b Starc 13 Rohit Sharma c Pandey b Narine 11 Naman Dhir b Varun 11 Suryakumar Yadav c Salt b Russell 56 Tilak Varma c Narine b Varun 4 Nehal Wadhera b Narine 6 Hardik Pandya c Pandey b Russell 1 Tim David c S Iyer b Starc 24 Gerald Coetzee b Starc 8 Piyush Chawla c Narine b Starc 0 Jasprit Bumrah not out 1 Extras: (LB-3, NB-1, W-6) 10 Total: (All out in 18.5 overs) 145 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-38, 3-46, 4-61, 5-70, 6-71, 7-120, 8-144, 9-144, 10-145 Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 3-0-35-0, Mitchell Starc 3.5-0-33-4, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-22-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-22-2, Andre Russell 4-0-30-2.

