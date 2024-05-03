Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL Scoreboard
Mumbai Indians limped to a modest 145 all out in 18.5 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav's 56 being the lone bright spot. Mitchell Starc led the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling attack with four wickets, while Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy took two each.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan b Starc 13 Rohit Sharma c Pandey b Narine 11 Naman Dhir b Varun 11 Suryakumar Yadav c Salt b Russell 56 Tilak Varma c Narine b Varun 4 Nehal Wadhera b Narine 6 Hardik Pandya c Pandey b Russell 1 Tim David c S Iyer b Starc 24 Gerald Coetzee b Starc 8 Piyush Chawla c Narine b Starc 0 Jasprit Bumrah not out 1 Extras: (LB-3, NB-1, W-6) 10 Total: (All out in 18.5 overs) 145 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-38, 3-46, 4-61, 5-70, 6-71, 7-120, 8-144, 9-144, 10-145 Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 3-0-35-0, Mitchell Starc 3.5-0-33-4, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-22-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-22-2, Andre Russell 4-0-30-2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Everyone's nerves got tested: Hardik Pandya following close game against PBKS
MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
"MI always catches up in middle and end of the tournament...": Tilak Varma ahead of RR clash
Sehwag reveals his India T20 WC playing eleven, Hardik Pandya not included
MI's Tilak Varma brings up 1,000 IPL runs during RR clash