Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL Scoreboard

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan b Starc 13 Rohit Sharma c Pandey b Narine 11 Naman Dhir b Varun 11 Suryakumar Yadav c Salt b Russell 56 Tilak Varma c Narine b Varun 4 Nehal Wadhera b Narine 6 Hardik Pandya c Pandey b Russell 1 Tim David c S Iyer b Starc 24 Gerald Coetzee b Starc 8 Piyush Chawla c Narine b Starc 0 Jasprit Bumrah not out 1 Extras: (LB-3, NB-1, W-6) 10 Total: (All out in 18.5 overs) 145 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-38, 3-46, 4-61, 5-70, 6-71, 7-120, 8-144, 9-144, 10-145 Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 3-0-35-0, Mitchell Starc 3.5-0-33-4, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-22-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-22-2, Andre Russell 4-0-30-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)