UP: Sub-Inspector arrested for extorting Rs 50 lakh businessman in Gorakhpur

A sub-inspector at the Beniganj police post was suspended and arrested on Tuesday for allegedly extorting Rs 50 lakh from a businessman, police said, adding that they are probing the case against him.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:51 IST
  • India

A sub-inspector at the Beniganj police post was suspended and arrested on Tuesday for allegedly extorting Rs 50 lakh from a businessman, police said, adding that they are probing the case against him. According to the FIR filed by the victim Naveen Kumar Srivastav, the incident occurred on April 3 when he was travelling on his two-wheeler from Chanlal Chowk to Harish Chauraha with his brother Gagan Kumar carrying Rs 50 lakh cash. When Naveen and his brother reached near the Beniganj police post, they were allegedly stopped by the Sub-Inspector Alok Singh and three accomplices. Singh demanded to inspect the bag that was carrying the cash. Upon discovering the amount, he accused Naveen of various offences including stealing and misusing the money during elections, the FIR said. The victim further alleged that Singh and his accomplices coerced them into leaving the money with the police to avoid legal repercussions. Singh further assured them that the money would be returned after investigation. Subsequently, when Naveen visited the police station to inquire about his money, he was allegedly threatened with dire consequences, the FIR said. Naveen then filed a complaint with the Kotwali police station, police said. Following the complaint, the Deputy Superintendent of Police Gaurav Kumar Tripathi initiated an investigation and suspended Alok Singh under the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Gover, police said. Singh has been arrested and Rs 44 lakh has been recovered from his possession they said. An investigation on the matter is underway and also on the source of the money recovered, police said.

