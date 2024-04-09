Left Menu

Important matters heard by Supreme Court on April 9

09-04-2024
Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 9: * Observing that a candidate is not required to ''lay his life out threadbare'' before the electorate in the nomination papers, SC upheld the election of Independent MLA Karikho Kri from Tezu assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.

* SC permitted jailed Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari to attend the 'Fatiha' ritual of his father gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died recently, on April 10.

* SC said activist Gautam Navlakha cannot escape the liability of paying towards expenses for the Maharashtra government making available police personnel for his security during his house arrest, as he himself had requested the house arrest.

* Yoga guru Ramdev and managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Acharya Balkrishna have tendered ''unconditional and unqualified apology'' before SC in the case related to advertisements issued by the firm claiming medicinal efficacy of its products.

* SC said it will hear on April 16 a batch of pleas seeking cross-verification of the votes cast with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

* SC sought to know from the Centre why the states, as a custodian of health of its citizens, cannot impose regulations on industrial alcohol for ensuring that its abuse does not take place and levy fees for that purpose.

