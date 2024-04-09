Left Menu

Five Naxalites apprehended in Chhattisgarh with explosives seized

Five Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh; pipe bomb, detonator, gelatin stick seized

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:14 IST
Five Naxalites apprehended in Chhattisgarh with explosives seized
  • Country:
  • India

Five Naxalites, one of them carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, were arrested on Tuesday in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, police officials said.

Two of them, Pottam Bhima (35) and Hemla Bhima (32), were apprehended by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police from the forests in the Chintalnar area in Sukma district during an area domination exercise, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said.

Pottam, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh president under the Surpanguda Revolutionary People's Council of the outlawed Maoist organization, he added.

Hemla was a Surpanguda militia member, the police official said.

A pipe bomb, three pencil cells and bundles of cordex wires were seized from them, Chavan added.

In a separate incident, three Maoists were held with explosives in Bijapur district, another official said.

Nagesh Kattam (22), Suresh Kaka (30) and Dula Kaka (33) were apprehended from near Permapalli village by Central Reserve Police Force and local police personnel, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Security personnel seized a detonator, a gelatin stick and Maoist pamphlets from them, he added.

Sukma and Bijapur are parts of the Bastar division.

The Maoist-affected Bastar Lok Sabha constituency is the only one among 11 seats in the state which will vote on April 19 in the first phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024