A woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler booked through a bike aggregator was killed and the driver was injured after a speeding car hit them, police said on Tuesday. A car hit the duo from behind near the womans home, leaving them seriously injured.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:15 IST
Woman killed in car-scooter collision in Gurugram
A woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler booked through a bike aggregator was killed and the driver was injured after a speeding car hit them, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the incident occurred on Monday evening when the victim, Tanushree (29) was returning home in Sector 37 from IT Park Sector 49 in Gurugram with the scooter's driver, Satyendra Singh. A car hit the duo from behind near the woman's home, leaving them seriously injured. Singh then called the police who rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared Tanushree dead on arrival, police said. Tanushree was a native of Uttarakhand and was working in Gurugram, police said.

The car driver managed to flee leaving the car behind, they said. Following the complaint filed by Singh, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (death due to negligence), 427 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 37 police station, they said.

''We have handed over the body to kin after postmortem and are searching for the accused car driver'', said Assistant Sub Inspector Munish Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

