7 of family charred to death in Bihar as hut catches fire

PTI | Sasaram | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:26 IST
Seven members of a family, including five children, were charred to death on Tuesday when their hut caught fire in Bihar's Rohtas district, police said. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Ibrahimpur village in Nasriganj sub-division in Sasaram, the district headquarters, an officer said.

The police identified the deceased as Pushpa Devi (30), her two daughters -- Kajal Kumari (4) and Gudiya (2) and her son Bajrangi Kumar (6). Other deceased were Kanti Kumari (6), Shivani (3) and Maya Devi (25), who were relatives of Pushpa, the officer said. Another woman, Raju Devi, who sustained burn injuries, has been admitted to a government hospital. Talking to reporters, Bikramganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anil Basak said, ''The incident took place around 3 pm on Tuesday. All victims were inside the hut when it caught fire. Officials concerned along with a rescue team immediately reached the spot after receiving the information. The exact cause of the fire is still not known.'' He also said bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations and the matter was being investigated.

The administration will ensure that family members of the deceased get adequate compensation, he added.

Villagers informed the officials that the short circuit in an electric transformer near the hut was the cause of the fire.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said, ''The CM has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of several persons in the tragic incident. My heartfelt condolences to their family''.

