Left Menu

Synergy conference held between Army and BSF in Panchkula

Army, BSF hold synergy conference in Panchkula

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 22:48 IST
Synergy conference held between Army and BSF in Panchkula
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army and the Border Security Force's synergy conference was held at the Army's Western Command headquarter in Panchkula on Tuesday.

The agenda of the conference included discussions on operational issues to further enhance the synergy between the two forces, said an official statement.

The common issues of training, equipment profile and challenges of border management were discussed.

The issue of establishment of an effective counter-drone grid was also deliberated upon, it said.

The importance of developing a joint security force culture to defeat nefarious designs of the enemy and continuing with the spirit of jointmanship and cooperation was jointly concurred, said the statement.

Apart from senior Army officers of the Western Command, the conference was attended by senior officers of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The conference was addressed by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Western Command and Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, Special DG, BSF (Western Command).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024