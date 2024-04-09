Synergy conference held between Army and BSF in Panchkula

The Indian Army and the Border Security Force's synergy conference was held at the Army's Western Command headquarter in Panchkula on Tuesday.

The agenda of the conference included discussions on operational issues to further enhance the synergy between the two forces, said an official statement.

The common issues of training, equipment profile and challenges of border management were discussed.

The issue of establishment of an effective counter-drone grid was also deliberated upon, it said.

The importance of developing a joint security force culture to defeat nefarious designs of the enemy and continuing with the spirit of jointmanship and cooperation was jointly concurred, said the statement.

Apart from senior Army officers of the Western Command, the conference was attended by senior officers of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The conference was addressed by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Western Command and Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, Special DG, BSF (Western Command).

