Bomb threat at mall in Surat turns out to be hoax

PTI | Surat | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:09 IST
A threat to blow up VR Mall on Dumas Road here on Tuesday turned out to be a hoax, police said. An email containing a threat to blow up the building was sent by an unidentified person to nearly 50 email addresses, said deputy commissioner of police Vijay Singh Gurjar.

''In the afternoon, someone sent an email on VR Mall's official email address that there is a bomb in the mall premises. We evacuated people and started a search operation with the help of our dog squad and bomb detection and disposal squad. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax as we did not find anything suspicious during five hours of search,'' said Gurjar. Probe is on to identify the culprit, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

