Fire breaks out in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market

Updated: 09-04-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:35 IST
A fire broke out in a factory located in the Gandhi Nagar market in east Delhi here on Tuesday night, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

He said the fire affected the second and third floors of a commercial building in Gandhi Nagar market, which is famous for clothes business.

However, police could not confirm yet if the affected building housed a clothing factory. ''Six fire tenders have been pressed into service. The dousing operation is underway,'' the officer said, adding the cause of the blaze is suspected to be a short circuit.

